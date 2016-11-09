Nov 9 Axactor AB :

* German ALTOR Group, part of Axactor, wins big tender for third party

* Heidelberger Inkasso GmbH, part of Altor Group, succeeds in tender for "Legal & Non-Legal Claims Collection" of one of private banks in Germany

* Starting on the first of November ALTOR receives 40% of the claims in this segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)