BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Capital First Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 467.2 million rupees versus 397.4 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 6.68 billion rupees versus 4.27 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2feBdYe Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago