BRIEF-Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc says Q1 net income rises 11 pct
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
Nov 9 Munich Re CFO on conference call
* Says trusts that the new U.S. president is aware that free trade is needed
* Says believes that mood on capital markets will soon turn to sober realism
* Says had banked on Fed to provide signal for shift in monetary policy, now there is a question mark on that
* Says has more than 36 billion euros unrealised gains in capital investments Further company coverage:
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.