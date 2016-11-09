BRIEF-Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc says Q1 net income rises 11 pct
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
Nov 9 BlackRock Inc :
* U.S. treasuries may initially benefit, but long-term bonds could be pressured if markets perceive Trump's policies to widen budget deficit
* BlackRock says in post-election bulletin it expects steeper yield curves, health care stocks outperforming due to likely reduced regulation under Trump
* BlackRock says in post-election note that emerging market assets could sell off in short run due to reliance on trade, investor sentiment
* In terms of emerging market assets, "Mexico looking vulnerable due to dependence on exports to U.S." Source text - (bit.ly/2eTwd8m) Further company coverage:
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.