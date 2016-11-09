BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Speciality Restaurants Ltd
* Sept-quarter loss 25.7 million rupees versus profit 10.2 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 782.4 million rupees versus 784.4 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fRQRej Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago