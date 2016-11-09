BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Agc Networks Ltd
* Sept-quarter consol net profit 29.1 million rupees versus loss 169.6 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 1.96 billion rupees versus 2.13 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fC46w8 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago