UPDATE 1-Japan govt says Toshiba and Western Digital need to get along
* Govt watching chip sale for employment, technology implications (Recasts and adds minister comments)
Nov 9 LeoVegas AB (Publ) :
* Q3 EBITDA margin at 25 percent
* Q3 revenue 39.7 million euros ($44.45 million) versus 22.6 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 9.8 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Govt watching chip sale for employment, technology implications (Recasts and adds minister comments)
WASHINGTON, May 15 An unprecedented global cyber attack that infected computers in at least 150 countries beginning on Friday has unleashed a new wave of criticism of the U.S. National Security Agency.