Nov 9 Sygnis AG :

* Revenues for first nine months 2016 amounted to 976,000 euros ($1.09 million), an increase of more than 300 percent compared to 307,000 euros for same period in 2015

* Net loss for first nine months of 2016 was 2.14 million euros, a 22 percent decrease compared to prior year period (2.779 million euros)

* Forecasts revenues for 2016 between 1.7 million euros and 2.0 million euros, with strong upside potential in 2017

* Management board forecasts that 2016 net loss will be significantly lower than 2015

* Management board expects company to have sufficient funds to cover operating expenses until company achieves break even, which is expected to be achieved during 2017