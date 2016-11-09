Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Browar Czarnkow SA :
* Q3 revenue 3.4 million zlotys ($870,800) versus 2.4 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss 792,851 zlotys versus loss of 1.1 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9043 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos