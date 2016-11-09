Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Sinopharm Group Co Ltd
* it resolved on 9 november 2016 to propose issue of asset-backed securities in PRC.
* issue scale is no more than rmb8 billion in total. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos