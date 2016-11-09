BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 16.3 million rupees versus 46.7 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 1.41 billion rupees versus 1.29 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2fD9f5F) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago