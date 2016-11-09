BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - sept quarter net profit 17.51 billion rupees
* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 59.57 billion rupees
* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 16.19 billion rupees; total income from operations was 58.93 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2flUDrJ) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago