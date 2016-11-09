Nov 9 Rural Electrification Corp Ltd

* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - sept quarter net profit 17.51 billion rupees

* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 59.57 billion rupees

* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 16.19 billion rupees; total income from operations was 58.93 billion rupees