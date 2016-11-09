Nov 9 Erlebnis Akademie AG :

* Sales up 13.5% to 6.48 million euros ($7.18 million)after the first nine months of 2016

* Ebit after nine months of 2016 at 1.47 million euros(+84%); EBITDA at 2.47 million euros (+46%)

* Keeps its full-year forecast with a planned increase in sales to approx. 7.8 million euros and an EBIT of approx. 0.8 million euros as well as an EBITDA of 2.3 million euros