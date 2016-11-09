Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee :
* Quarter ended Sept 2016 turnover of 491.2 million rupees versus 626.7 million rupees year ago
* Qtrly profit before taxation of 39.6 million rupees versus 44.3 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2flS9d2 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos