BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Apollo Tyres Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 2.60 billion rupees
* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 33.12 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 2.74 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.80 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total incoem from operations was 32.70 billion rupees
* Approved MoU with Andhra Pradesh government for land acquisition Source text: bit.ly/2flV0me Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago