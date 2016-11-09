Nov 9 Canara Bank Ltd

* Canara Bank Ltd CEO says withdrawal of "high denomination notes is a bold decision in curbing parallel economy"

* Canara Bank Ltd CEO says co setting up additional cash counters at all branches for dealing with additional cash transactions expected

It is a welcome move on the part of Govt. of India to withdraw the currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs.1000 from circulation. Withdrawal of such high denomination notes is a bold decision in curbing the parallel economy. This is a historical initiative for attacking the multiple perils of fake currency circulation, terrorist financing and illegal wealth accumulation.