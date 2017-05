Nov 9 Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 243.9 million rupees

* Consol Sept quarter net sales 925.3 million rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 164.4 million rupees ; consol net sales was 797.7 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fRQkJg Further company coverage: