BRIEF-AM Castle reports Q1 loss per share from continuing operations $0.42
* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring
Nov 9 Redwood Holding SA :
* On Oct. 26 its management board decided to prepare rehabilitation proceedings motion
* Submitts rehabilitation proceedings motion to court in Lodz, Poland
May 15 Puerto Rico's defunct Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.