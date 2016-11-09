BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Orchid Pharma Ltd
* Sept-quarter net loss 685.2 million rupees
* Sept-qtr net sales 1.84 billion rupees
* Net loss in Sept-quarter last year was 689.4 million rupees; net sales was 2.10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2feKlfx Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago