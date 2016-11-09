BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd
* Mold-Tek Technologies -performance affected due to slow inflow of construction projects in q2 from us clients, longer than expected delay in recouping it dvision
* Mold-Tek Technologies -trends affecting performance in q2 started improving from sept 2016, hope to improve in q3 Source text - (bit.ly/2fD9ZaR) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago