Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Association of European Businesses (AEB):
* Gaz October sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 5,591 vehicles versus 4,844 vehicles in Cctober 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2fC8bT1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos