BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Riba Textiles Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 6.1 mln rupees versus profit 5.1 mln rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 304.2 mln rupees versus 361.8 million rupees year ago Source text : bit.ly/2ekndNt Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago