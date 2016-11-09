Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Giorgio Fedon & Figli SpA :
* 9-month turnover 52.2 million euros ($57.91 million) versus 53.4 million euros a year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 2.9 million euros versus 2.8 million euros a year ago Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos