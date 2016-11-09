Nov 9 Stonemor Partners LP
* Stonemor Partners - On Nov 8, audit committee of board of
Stonemor GP LLC concluded that some of co's previously issued
financials should be restated
* Stonemor Partners -In addition, net losses for three
months ended March 31, 2016 and 2015 expected to be decreased by
about $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively
* Stonemor Partners -Net losses for three months ended June
30, 2016 and 2015 expected to be decreased by about $0.4 million
and $0.2 million, respectively
* Stonemor Partners -Management concluded there were
material weaknesses in co's internal control over financial
reporting as of December 31, 2015
* Stonemor Partners-As result of correction, net losses
expected to be decreased by abt $1 million and $1.9 million in
years ended Dec 31,2015,2014,respectively
Source text: [bit.ly/2fm5jqh]
