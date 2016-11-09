Nov 9 Cipla Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 3.54 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 3.92 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter net sales 36.72 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 5.43 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 33.79 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2feUVmU Further company coverage: