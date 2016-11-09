Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Khonburi Sugar Pcl -
* Q3 net loss 210 million Baht versus loss of 88.9 million Baht Source text (reut.rs/2fm5UZ0) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos