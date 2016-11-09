BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Bosch Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 7.04 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 28.16 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 25.75 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eTPoPn Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago