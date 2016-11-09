Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Bristol-Myers Squibb :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and infinity pharmaceuticals announce clinical collaboration to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with IPI-549 in advanced solid tumors
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - evaluation of IPI-549 as a monotherapy continuing, with combination portion of phase 1 study expected to begin this fall
* Bristol-Myers Squibb says study to evaluate potential of ipi-549 plus Opdivo to target immune-suppressive cells in tumor microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: