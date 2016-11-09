Nov 9 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Streamlines and further focuses its operations and commences employer/employee negotiations to reduce costs

* Estimated need for personnel reductions globally is at most 37 people and at most 27 people in Finland

* Estimates to realize annual savings of 6 to 8 million euro ($6.65 million - $8.87 million) with intended changes

* Negotiation process and savings program are estimated to be completed during December 2016 Source text for Eikon:

