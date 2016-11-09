Nov 9 Assembly Biosciences Inc

* Initiates phase 1 clinical program of abi-h0731 for treatment of chronic hepatitis b virus infection

* Says company expects to report trial results in second half of 2017

* Says expect to initiate additional studies of abi-h0731 in 2017