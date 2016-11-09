Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Assembly Biosciences Inc
* Initiates phase 1 clinical program of abi-h0731 for treatment of chronic hepatitis b virus infection
* Says company expects to report trial results in second half of 2017
* Says expect to initiate additional studies of abi-h0731 in 2017
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones