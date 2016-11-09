Nov 9 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

* Sept- quarter net profit 18.72 billion rupees

* Sept- quarter total income from operations 62.55 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 17.89 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 14.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 48.66 billion rupees