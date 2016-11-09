BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Eimco Elecon India Ltd
* Eimco Elecon India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 29.7 million rupees versus profit 43.6 million rupees year ago
* Eimco Elecon India Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 388.6 million rupees versus 385.4 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ff04uT) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago