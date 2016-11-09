Nov 9 Eimco Elecon India Ltd

* Eimco Elecon India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 29.7 million rupees versus profit 43.6 million rupees year ago

* Eimco Elecon India Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 388.6 million rupees versus 385.4 million rupees year ago