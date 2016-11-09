BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 20.70 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.67 billion rupees
* With good monsoon, government focus on roads & infra, cheaper consumer spending, commercial vehicle sale expected to grow in coming months Source text: bit.ly/2eLtaBx Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago