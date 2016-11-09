BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 National Plastic Industries Ltd
* National Plastic Industries Ltd - sept quarter net profit after tax 7.1 million rupees versus profit after tax 3.5 million rupees year ago
* National Plastic Industries Ltd - sept quarter net sales 211.9 million rupees versus 200.4 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2eCRClu) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago