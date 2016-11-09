BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 64.9 million rupees versus profit 61.9 mlmn rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 1.26 billion rupees versus 1.21 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fS8tXs Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago