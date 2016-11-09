BRIEF-AM Castle reports Q1 loss per share from continuing operations $0.42
Nov 9 Erickson Inc
* Erickson incorporated files chapter 11
* Erickson says expects to file a consensual plan of reorganization with support of its major creditor constituencies within first 50 days of bankruptcy case
* Erickson says company seeking approval of $180 million in debtor-in-possession financing
* Erickson says during chapter 11 process, will operate in ordinary course of business
* Erickson says co and certain of its units filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code in United States Bankruptcy Court
* Anticipates will reduce its total indebtedness and allow it to exit bankruptcy with a "stronger" balance sheet in early 2017
* Erickson says creditor support agreement is expected to result in approximately $60 million in new financing from a group of noteholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Puerto Rico's defunct Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.