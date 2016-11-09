Nov 9 Pidilite Industries Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 2.31 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 16.30 billion rupees

* Consol net profit for Sept-qtr last year was 1.93 bln rupees as per Ind-AS; Total income from ops was 12.46 bln rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fCuwO6 Further company coverage: