BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 9 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
* Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd - sept quarter net profit 286.8 million rupees versus profit 187.1 mln rupees year ago
* Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd - sept quarter net sales 4.22 billion rupees versus 3.70 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2fZqC4F) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago