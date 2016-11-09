BRIEF-Adamas Incorporation Q1 net loss 7 mln baht
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
Nov 9 Larq SA :
* Raises its FY 2016 financial forecast
* Sees FY revenue of 68.8 million zlotys ($17.45 million), up 57 pct year on year, versus previously expected 68.2 million zlotys
* Sees FY EBITDA of 11.4 million zlotys versus previously expected 9.5 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9437 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.