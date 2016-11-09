BRIEF-Discovery world posts qtrly net income attributable of 29.0 mln pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
Nov 9 Softline AG :
* Capital decrease and capital increase by means of a debt swap
* In first step, basic capital is to be reduced by 4.00 euros to 10,298,080.00 euros
* In a second step, the company's capital is to be reduced to 1.03 million euros by means of consolidation of shares
* Consolidation in a ratio of 10:1
* Capital reduction is intended to adjust reported balance sheet loss as of Dec. 31, 2015 of 14,655,757.36 euros
* Further, capital will be increased by 726,185.00 euros to 1,755,993.00 euros
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan