Nov 9 Softline AG :

* Capital decrease and capital increase by means of a debt swap

* In first step, basic capital is to be reduced by 4.00 euros to 10,298,080.00 euros

* In a second step, the company's capital is to be reduced to 1.03 million euros by means of consolidation of shares

* Consolidation in a ratio of 10:1

* Capital reduction is intended to adjust reported balance sheet loss as of Dec. 31, 2015 of 14,655,757.36 euros

* Further, capital will be increased by 726,185.00 euros to 1,755,993.00 euros