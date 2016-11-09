BRIEF-Discovery world posts qtrly net income attributable of 29.0 mln pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
Nov 9 Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd :
* Company and transferors entered into a cancellation agreement
* Reference is made to announcement of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited dated 10 march 2016
* Agreement would not have any material adverse impact on existing business, operation and financial position of group
* Transferors shall return rmb48 million to transferee
* Group does not expect to record any profit or loss in connection with disposal of equity interests pursuant to cancellation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: