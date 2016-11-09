Nov 9 Moody's Investors Service:

* "Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election will impact a range of companies operating in several different sectors"

* Trump's victory likely to bring set of policies that "diverge sharply" from those of the prior administration

* Five policy areas where new administration's policies will most likely affect operating environment are international trade, financial regulation, healthcare, immigration, corporate taxes

* Potential Trump policies that result in disruption to trade between U.S. and its trading partners would hurt autos, oil, tech industries

* Potential Trump policies that result in disruption to trade between U.S. and its trading partners would help steel, manufacturing sectors

* Repealing Affordable Care Act could create confusion in short run if not handled correctly, but would be a positive for health insurers in the long run

* Repealing Affordable Care Act would give health insurers, in the long run, greater flexibility in designing, pricing, and underwriting policies

* While reduction regulatory compliance costs would bolster bank earnings, reduced oversight and roll-back of requirements would lead to banks' capital and liquidity positions weakening

* On repealing Affordable Care Act: reduction in number of insured individuals will have credit negative implications for public & private healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers Source: bit.ly/2fmh0xs