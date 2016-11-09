Nov 9 Norway's bank DNB :

* Says has decided to increase interest rates on mortgages by up to 0.2 percentage points

* Trond Bentestuen, head of Personal Banking Norway says: "Our considerations reflect both the competitive situation and money market rates. Both these factors now indicate that the bottom might have been reached after a period of historically low interest rates on mortgages in Norway"

* Says the best indicative interest rate will be 2.05 percent for first-time home buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)