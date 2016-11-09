Nov 9 Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd

* Approved the re-appointment of Harshavardhan B. Doshi, chairman and managing director Source text: [Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 09, 2016, inter alia, has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Harshavardhan B. Doshi, Chairman and Managing Director along with remuneration] Further company coverage: