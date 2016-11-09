Nov 9 Agile Group Holdings Ltd -

* Zhongying, Nanjing Agile, Changkai and Yangguang Haidi entered into joint venture agreement

* Nanjing Agile agrees, amongst other things, to inject RMB300 million into Changkai

* Nanjing agile agrees to provide a loan of RMB 3bln to Changkai