Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Ligand says reviewing amount of net operating loss carryforwards recorded as a result of certain acquisitions accounted for in 2009 and 2010
* Ligand says amount of DTA recorded in connection with release of valuation allowance could be reduced by at least 10% of $217 million DTA booked in Q3 2015
* Ligand says 2015 GAAP net income and EPS, which would be impacted by reduction in DTA, are not available at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: