BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Towerstream Corp
* Towerstream Corp files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Towerstream Corp - Has encountered delay in assembling information, in particular its financial statements, for quarter ended September 30, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2fmhZxn] Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.