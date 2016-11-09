BRIEF-Adamas Incorporation Q1 net loss 7 mln baht
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
Nov 9 Ansaldo STS SpA :
* Court in Genoa rejects the request of Elliott funds to suspend as precautionary measure the shareholders' resolutions on May 13 for the appointment of the board of directors and chairman Alistair Dormer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.