BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 General Motors Co :
* GM statement on production announcement
* Announced initiatives to strengthen and align its production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations
* Plans to align production output with demand for cars built at Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River, Michigan, assembly plants
* Plans include investing more than $900 million in 3 facilities- Toledo transmission operations, Lansing Grand River, Bedford casting operations
* GM will suspend third shift of production at Lordstown & Lansing Grand River facilities in the first quarter of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ffjm3C) Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.