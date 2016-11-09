BRIEF-Discovery world posts qtrly net income attributable of 29.0 mln pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
Nov 9 Safilo Group SpA :
* Q3 net sales 288.0 million euros ($315.16 million) versus 284.8 million euros a year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 18.8 million euros versus 14.7 million euros a year ago
* Board approves the reorganization of Safilo's corporate structure into: Safilo Group SpA, the holding company, Safilo SpA, the strategic company, and Safilo Industrial Srl, newly created and wholly controlled by Safilo, which will be the Italian manufacturing company Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: